Driver who hit, killed scooter rider apologizes to family at sentencing

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tearful plea from Cortney Barrett as she told the family of Elise Denton in court she is sorry and that she thinks about the family’s struggles they go through.

Barrett pleaded guilty to hitting a scooter ridden by Denton on South Lowery Street in Smyrna last July and dragging the woman’s body for half a mile. At some point, Denton’s body was freed from underneath the truck and Barrett later stopped and dislodged the scooter from under the truck she was driving.

Barrett said she prays for healing in the pain she caused and it was out of character for her and that she accepts responsibility for her actions.

There were a lot of tears from family and friends of both Denton and Barrett.

Supporters of Denton wore mint green shirts with the words “Remembering Elise” on the front.

Judge David Bragg sentenced Barrett to four years to the Tennessee Department of Correction with one year on the leaving the scene charge and one year for tampering with evidence.

She will only have to serve one year in prison since the sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time. Barrett will also be placed on probation for three years after her release.

She will get jail credit for the time she has already served and will be allowed 30 days to turn herself into the TDOC’s custody.