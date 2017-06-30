Cornerstone Church celebrates 4th of July with indoor fireworks show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Madison church is celebrating Independence Day in a unique way this weekend – with an indoor fireworks and laser light show.

It’ll happen at Cornerstone Church on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.

The event, which started a few years ago after the church’s outdoor Fourth of July celebration was cancelled due to rain, is free and open to the public.

“I want to share with everyone who attends the message that America is the greatest place in the world; and with all these festivities, this will be an event you will never forget,” said Pastor Maury Davis.

Popcorn, drinks and cotton candy will be sold at the event.

Cornerstone Church is located at 726 West Old Hickory Blvd.

