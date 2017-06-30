Construction underway for brand new set at News 2

News 2 is building a new studio to give our viewers a fresh perspective on the news.

A big construction project gets underway Friday night after the late newscast at 10 p.m.

Viewers will notice we have moved our news desk into the newsroom temporarily, starting with the Saturday morning newscast at 5 a.m.

The dismantling of the old studio is the first step. Our crews are taking everything out, down to the concrete blocks, to make way for construction to begin.

The new studio is designed to bring you more compelling content in an enhanced, dynamic presentation.

We’ll keep you updated on our progress as the new set takes shape.