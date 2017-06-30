Arrests made in Hendersonville carjackings announced in news conference

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On the heels of the recent increase of carjackings and other violent crime, Hendersonville is fighting back.

As part of an ongoing investigation started two weeks ago, Sgt. Jim Vaughn of the Hendersonville Police Department held a news conference at 7:30 p.m Friday.

The news conference covered the city’s recent violent carjackings and arrests.

The mayor of Hendersonville, Jamie Clary, and chief of police, Mickey Miller, also spoke at the news conference.

