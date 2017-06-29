Town Hall Meeting: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles at 6:30 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday to continue our exploration of Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s traffic problems and what changes are being made.

The Nashville 2017: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles special focuses on the region’s historic growth and the problems that come with it, with particular attention to transportation.

Anchor Bob Mueller is hosting the meeting at 6:30 p.m. from Tennessee State University. Our panelists include David Briley, Vice Mayor of Nashville; Dr. S. Keith Hargrove, TSU’s College of Engineering; and Sen. Bill Ketron of Murfreesboro.

There will also be an audience of students and faculty who will take part in the discussion.

News 2 will post the full town hall meeting inside this story after it’s aired Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.