The Nashville Sounds battle for Music City title as the Honky Tonks?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Sounds are getting ready for Thursday night’s game.

For this game, though, they are not the Sounds. They are the ‘Honky Tonks.’

It’s all part of the Battle Of The Boot.

The Round Rock Express, from just north of Austin, Texas, will become the Round Rock Dance Halls.

Each team will wear special jerseys at the teams battle for the title of ‘Music City’.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. at First Tennessee Park.

‘Round Rock’ won the first game. So, if the Sounds win Thursday night, the winner of the real Music City title will be decided on Twitter.