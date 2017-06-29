Texas horse with rare defect readies for trip to Knoxville for needed surgery

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas horse with a rare defect will soon undergo surgery in Knoxville, Tennessee.

More than $27,000 has been raised for Barbara on a GoFundMe page, which is enough to cover the surgery she needs.

Her owner hopes they’ll be able to raise the full amount of their $39,000 goal so the horse can stay at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for a full six weeks for post-operation care.

Her caretaker, Shane Bookbinder, says the surgery, which is slated for later this week, is a second chance at life.

“From there on, she could be any type of horse she wants. She could be a pleasure horse, a riding horse or a pleasure horse. Any type of horse she wants to [be].”

Barbara was born in January with a wry nose, a deformity that pulls her nose to the side and makes it difficult to breathe and even eat.

“The minute I saw her, I fell in love with her,” Barbara’s owner Martha Talley told KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon in April. “I just can’t see killing something, you know?”

“She’s a good friend, not just a good horse,” Shane said. “There’s more things right about her than there is wrong. She’s just super nice and she’s never tried to bite or anything.”

Click here to donate to Barbara’s GoFundMe account.