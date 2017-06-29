Sponsor withdrawing Nashville sanctuary city-like proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The sponsor of a Nashville “sanctuary city”-like push is withdrawing the proposal before a July 6 final vote.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Nashville Councilman Bob Mendes said a legal opinion by the city’s top attorney Tuesday was damaging.

It said the council can’t prohibit the sheriff elected to run jails from cooperating with federal authorities on immigration.

PREVIOUS: City lawyer: Nashville sanctuary city-like bid unenforceable

Mayor Megan Barry then urged the council to reconsider the proposal.

Unless required under federal or state law or court order, the proposal says Nashville couldn’t use its resources to help enforce federal immigration laws, respond to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests or review someone’s citizenship.

It says Nashville would only honor immigration-related detention requests under warrants.

Mendes will also withdraw another proposal seeking to bar immigrant detention at the Davidson County jail.