Police search for Clarksville woman missing since April

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are searching for a homeless woman who has not contacted her family since March.

Claksville police reported 27-year-old Elena Sutton was reported missing by a family member last Friday.

Sutton is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She has several tattoos, including Russia with Love and an owl on her forearm and tattoos of a woman and skull on her upper arms.

Sutton has medical conditions and does not have any of her prescribed medications, according to police.

Police had previous contact with Elena in April, but have not had contact with her since then.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarksville police at 931-645-TIPS.