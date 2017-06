GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are evacuating rooms at a Goodlettsville motel due to a person barricaded inside a room Thursday morning.

Police responded to the America’s Best Value Inn on Rivergate Parkway around 3:30 a.m.

Officers were seen going room-to-room to evacuate residents.

The motel is where a stolen car used in a shooting of Vanderbilt football players was recovered early Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.