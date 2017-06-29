New high-end hotel opens in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Nashville continues to experience historic growth, more and more high-end hotels are calling Music City home.

On Thursday, the new Kimpton Aertson Hotel, located at 2021 Broadway was dedicated in Midtown.

Developers say this project has been in the works for about five years.

It features hotel rooms, apartments, a restaurant called Henley. A spa is also in the works.

“Nashville is one of those towns, or cities, in the country right now where people seem to be flocking to, not only for business and conventions, but also for leisure. For leisure weekends, it’s one of those markets where it’s busy all the time,” Mike Defrino said.

Defrino said good restaurants and bars are things that are considered when building a new hotel.