Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

- Popeyes on Old Hickory Boulevard off I-24 in Antioch scored 98.
- Popeyes on Murfreesboro Road near Briley Parkway scored 99.
- Sonic on Murfreesboro Road near Fessler’s Lane scored 98.
Steak Plus Pizza on Hamilton Crossing in Antioch scored 57. Inspectors found issues with the temperature of cheese on a table, the cleanliness of the floor and employees not watching their hands.
Gerst Haus on Woodland Street scored 49. The report noted a walk-in cooler not properly cooling and issued with the handling of food, where raw chicken wings had reportedly been left out all night.
