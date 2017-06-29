Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Popeyes on Old Hickory Boulevard off I-24 in Antioch scored 98.

Popeyes on Murfreesboro Road near Briley Parkway scored 99.

Sonic on Murfreesboro Road near Fessler’s Lane scored 98.

Steak Plus Pizza on Hamilton Crossing in Antioch scored 57. Inspectors found issues with the temperature of cheese on a table, the cleanliness of the floor and employees not watching their hands.

Gerst Haus on Woodland Street scored 49. The report noted a walk-in cooler not properly cooling and issued with the handling of food, where raw chicken wings had reportedly been left out all night.

Gerst Hau-Steak Plus health scores

Tune in every week for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.