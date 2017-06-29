Nashville man guilty of child rape and animal abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a case both the prosecution and the defense admitted was difficult for jurors to hear.

After listening to three days of testimony in the child rape case against Jeremy Ledbetter, a Davidson County jury took less than an hour to find the Nashville man guilty on all counts.

Prosecutors described the case, which included testimony about the sexual abuse of children and animals, one of the most disturbing and appalling cases they had seen.

The young victim testified that the rape and abuse by Ledbetter occurred from the time he was ten until 12-years-old. Ledbetter, 29, was convicted on the following charges:

Rape of a Child–2 counts

Aggravated Sexual Battery/Victim Under 13-two counts

Induce Sexual Activity by Minor-two counts

Display Sexual Acts to a Minor Under 13-one count

Assistant District Attorney Chad Butler said the guilty verdict gave the victim the justice he deserved and helped to give back a piece of his childhood.

“All victims of child sexual abuse who testify in front of their abusers are brave to do so,” said Butler. “The young victim, in this case, was particularly courageous for standing up and testifying about the type of humiliating abuse he suffered at the hands of Jeremy Ledbetter.

Ledbetter faces up to 134 years in prison when he is sentenced on August 18.