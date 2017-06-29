Man with outstanding multiple warrants at large in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are looking for a man with multiple outstanding warrants.

James Williams, 21, has active warrants for the following:

Aggravated domestic assault (two counts)

Theft of motor vehicle

Violation of Community Corrections

The latest warrants (Aggravated Domestic Assault, Theft of Motor Vehicle) came as a result of domestic disputes with an ex-girlfriend earlier this week.

During the investigation, it was determined that Williams pointed a gun at a woman, physically assaulted and restrained her. He also took the woman’s 2003 pink Chevrolet Impala (license plate – TN 0E17K6).

Williams has a lengthy criminal history and, most likely, will be armed.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of James Williams, please contact Detective Ronald Parrish at 931-648-0656 ext. 5356 or call the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477. You can also go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.