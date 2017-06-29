Legionnaires’ outbreak confirmed in Memphis, hotel temporarily closes pool

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Memphis hotel has temporarily closed its pool after an outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease.

The Shelby County Health Department confirmed three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’.

Health officials began an investigation and temporarily closed the aquatics facilities at The Guest House at Graceland in Memphis as a precaution.

“We are working closely and cooperating fully with SCHD,” stated The Guest House at Graceland, managed by Pyramid Hotel Group. “We care deeply about the health and safety of all our guests and employees. Our hotel remains open and fully operational. By closing our hot tub and pool facilities temporarily, we are taking all proper precautions as SCHD completes its investigation.”

Health officials are now working with the hotel to identify sources of transmission, remediate to prevent future transmission.

Legionnaires’ Disease is caused by a type of bacteria called legionella that is found naturally in the environment, usually in water.

It is contracted when individuals breathe in a mist or small droplets of water in the air containing bacteria.

According to a release, many who are exposed to Legionnaires’ do not become sick, but symptoms can be similar to forms of pneumonia, including, coughing, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches and headaches. Symptoms can last between two and 14 days after exposure and antibiotics are typically prescribed.

Anyone who visited the Guest House at Graceland between May 15 and June 26, 2017 and have experienced any of the mentioned signs or symptoms should call the SCHD investigation hotline at 901-222-9299.

For more information about Legionnaires’ Disease and the current investigation, click here.