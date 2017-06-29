How rare is a total solar eclipse in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The eclipse coming on August 21st will be EPIC and something you need to see because it may never happen again in Nashville at least during our lifetime. Last time Nashville had a visible total solar eclipse was way back in 1478, roughly 539 years ago. Well before Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492.

Total solar eclipses are not uncommon as they happen about once every 18 months somewhere in the world. That equates to twice in a three year span. However, for a single location, such as Nashville, to have totality during the middle of the day is why August 21st will be something we will talk about for a long time.

Don’t confuse it with an annular eclipse. That is when the moon is not big enough to totally block out the sun and a “ring” of light is visible. We are lucky enough that the position of the moon will take out the sun’s light completely.

This will all happen over the course of three hours with total darkness only for a minute or two, depending on your location. The partial eclipse will start around noon on August 21 with totality from 1:27 p.m. – 1:29 p.m. in Nashville. It will be so dark that you can actually see stars in the sky, that is of course with no cloud cover.

Get excited, because this celestial treat is worth watching.

Many cities, towns, and national parks along the eclipse's path are gearing up with viewing parties.

