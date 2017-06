NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A special summer graduation ceremony took place Thursday night for seven young men.

Group 4:13 strong helps troubled men turn their lives around.

Thursday night the Nashville group was honored as men ranging in ages from 20-30 completed a strict six-month program.

The non-profit organization is a faith-based outreach for at-risk men that help with basic life skills both personally and professionally.