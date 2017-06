NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a fire in the Edgehill neighborhood late Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 1300 block of Edgehill Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

Officials told News 2 the fire started on the first floor of a two-story house and worked its way up to the second level.

The fire has since been extinguished and remains under investigation.

Authorities said one person was inside the home when the fire happened. She was unharmed.

Additional information was not released.