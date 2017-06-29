Data reveals addresses Metro police are called to most

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As part of Metro police’s data, the department tracks businesses and addresses that frequently receive calls for service.

Those areas are referred to as “hot addresses.” As of mid-June, the address receiving the most police calls was the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street near downtown.

The mission received 177 calls over the past 12 weeks, most calls requesting officer assistance or for disorderly persons.

The Greyhound Station on Fifth Avenue South was the address with the second most calls for police service. The station received 158 calls for police presence in the same time period.

Also among the list of the top 10 “hot addresses,” was the Z Mart at 24 Lafayette Street, just south of downtown. It had 95 calls for service over the past 12 weeks.

Most of those calls were for disorderly persons but there have been multiple reports of violent crime at or near the convenience store over the past month.

On June 19, 26-year-old William Drake parked his car at the gas station. Nearby, he was shot and killed during what police say was a drug deal.

On June 2, a man was stabbed in the parking lot and on June 3, a man showed up to the gas station with multiple gunshot wounds.

