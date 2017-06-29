Camera found in dressing room at American Eagle in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after a camera was found inside the dressing room of an American Eagle Outfitters store in Clarksville.

According to police, Colton Wilson was booked into jail on charges of unlawful photography in violation of privacy, false reports, and tampering with evidence.

The 24-year-old is accused of placing a camera inside the dressing room between June 19 and June 21.

Clarksville police say American Eagle Outfitters has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives are currently sifting through the images and would like anyone who believes they may be a victim to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656.