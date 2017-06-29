Berry Hill police commended for saving deputy in 100 Oaks attack, shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Berry Hill police were the first to respond to Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at Vanderbilt’s clinic at 100 Oaks.

While the city has a small police department, they are being commended for making a big difference for their quick response and efforts to save Deputy Josh Wiley.

“Oh we are a very small department, but we do an extensive amount of training and my guys are all well prepared,” Chief Robert Bennett told News 2.

They were ready for Wednesday’s call.

“It’s been several years since we’ve had an actual shooting, but you never know in police work,” Bennett said.

And Wednesday’s call wasn’t just any shooting.

“We had a code 5000, which is an officer in distress call and an active shooter,” the chief explained.

It’s a call no officer wants to get.

“Anytime that call comes out, you know you’ve got a brother, officer, that’s in trouble, so that’s the call that you never like to hear,” Chief Bennet said.

Although the call was out of the jurisdiction, four Berry Hill officers responded just across the street.

PHOTOS: Inmate killed, deputy stabbed with screwdriver

“My officers were able to respond to the scene in less than 2 minutes,” he told News 2.

They were first on the scene.

“They entered the medical center and were able to locate the suspect and the officer and determine that both were down due to gunshot wounds,” said Bennett.

The officers not only secured the area but applied first aid to Deputy Wiley.

“One of my officers is a certified EMT and the other has combat medical training. They were able to apply tourniquets to the officer, wounds to his leg and compression gauze to the other wounds until EMT officials arrived. There’s a good chance that they saved the officers life. He was bleeding profusely,” explained Chief Bennett.

While it may be part of the job, the efforts of the Berry Hill police department don’t go unrecognized.

“I’m proud of my officers. They responded, they did their job and they did it well,” the chief told News 2.

Commander Graves of the Metro Nashville Police Department posted on Facebook, praising all of the first responders.

It says Berry Hill police officers and supervisors were first in the building and were prepared to go into harm’s way to save lives.