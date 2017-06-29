Baby barn owls attacked, animal cruelty suspected

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) – Four young barn owls were found in bad shape in Alcoa, Tennessee on Wednesday.

Two of the little owls died and a third was hurt so badly it had to be euthanized.

Only one owl has survived. Veterinarians did surgery to save the bird, and say the prognosis is hopeful.

State and federal wildlife investigators believe the birds were attacked by someone.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating, They say there’s evidence that someone intentionally harmed the owls with cruel methods.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is examining evidence found at the scene, inside a building owned by a business in Alcoa.

The TWRA considers this a serious crime and is asking anyone with information to call their hotline at 1-800-831-1174.