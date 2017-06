TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested in Tullahoma in the death of a 4-year-old child.

Police told News 2 Charles Anderson was reportedly babysitting the child when something happened that led to the child’s death.

Anderson is charged with criminal homicide, child abuse, failure to report, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Authorities have yet to released details on how the 4-year-old died.