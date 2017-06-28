Shooting reported at Vanderbilt’s 100 Oaks campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is in custody after a shooting was reported on Vanderbilt’s 100 Oaks campus Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the campus on Thompson Lane.

Police remain on the scene and News 2 has learned the suspect has been subdued and there is not an ongoing threat.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt and additional information was not released.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.

Refresh this page for updates.