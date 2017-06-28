Police: Vehicle linked to Nashville gas station robberies found in Goodlettsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have recovered a car in Goodlettsville believed to have been used in two gas station robberies across Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The red Toyota was found at the America’s Best Value Inn on Rivergate Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Z Mart on Gallatin Avenue around was robbed at 2 a.m. followed by the T-Fuel on Eatons Creek Road around 3 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the two male suspects entered both stores wearing dark clothing and bandanas covering their faces.

The suspects, who were both armed, robbed the clerks at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

The men were seen leaving the T-Fuel in a red Toyota.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.