PHOTOS: Inmate killed, deputy stabbed with screwdriver

An inmate was shot and killed on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 after Metro police say he attacked a deputy with a screwdriver and momentarily took control of another deputy’s gun.

Inmate dead, Robertson County deputy hurt in shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Rodney Cole (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)