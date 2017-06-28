Pet of the Week for June 26, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Cocoa – 2 years old – Female

Life is better with a little chocolate… or in this case, Cocoa! Like her namesake treat, Cocoa is a sweet, sweet little girl. She’s got a happy hop. She’s good on a lead. She knows a few commands. And OH THAT TONGUE! She may be little plumper right now, but she’s workin’ on it! She’s looking for an owner who might enjoy a walk, but also likes to chill out and relax. Basically, she’s looking for you. Come get her.

Gerald – 10 years old – Male

This right here is my dude Gerald. Gerald is a sophisticated little man-pup who has a grown-up name for his cute grown-up demeanor. He’s a soft spoken little Jack/Doxie blend and he scoots around with determination and intent. He’s good on a leash, knows a couple commands and is a low-energy laid back fella. He’s ready to find a forever family who would enjoy the company of a senior little scamp who still has a whole lot of love to give.

Goonie – 2 years old – Male

Tell Mikey, Data, Chunk and Mouth… it’s Goonie! This sweet boy has the face of a fluffy, the body of a labby and the coloring of a roti. He’s a pommerotti! (patent pending) Whatever Goonie’s origin is doesn’t really matter. What really matters is his present. He’s a fun and funny little scamp who is one of those dogs who just loves to please his people. You can see it in his eyes and in his smile. Come visit Goonie and maybe he’ll tell you stories of Troy’s bucket and the time he met Chester Copperpot.

Meeko – 2 years old – Male

Hey there friends, here’s Meeko! Meeko is that kid that everyone likes in MACC school. He’s playful, friendly to everyone and super chill. He definitely enjoys his naps, but he also schedules time for watching out windows and making biscuits. As far as superlatives go, he’s: Most likely to be caught napping in the sun. Most likely be sneaking an afternoon snack.

All adoption fees at Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control are waived until the end of June.

Pet of the Week for June 26, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Meeko (Courtesy Metro Animal Care and Control) Gerald (Courtesy Metro Animal Care and Control) Goonie (Courtesy Metro Animal Care and Control) Cocoa (Courtesy Metro Animal Care and Control)

Pet of the Week for June 26, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Meeko (Courtesy Metro Animal Care and Control) Gerald (Courtesy Metro Animal Care and Control) Goonie (Courtesy Metro Animal Care and Control) Cocoa (Courtesy Metro Animal Care and Control)