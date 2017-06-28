On-campus dorm rocked by explosion at Murray State University

MURRAY, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police is investigating after an explosion rocked the campus of Murray State University.

The explosion happened at New Richmond College, an on-campus residential building, at 4:53 p.m.

One person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities said he was stable.

The investigation is continuing by the Kentucky State Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.