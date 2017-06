NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have been using a helicopter to follow a suspected stolen SUV through Nashville Wednesday.

The vehicle, believed to be a Honda CRV, circled around town before the driver reportedly left it at an apartment complex on Antioch Pike.

Police are now using the helicopter and K-9s to search for the driver and passenger who fled on foot and are believed to be in some nearby woods.

