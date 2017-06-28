Metro officer’s quick thinking may have saved shooting victim’s life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who was shot several times is alive thanks to a Nashville police officer who graduated less than two weeks ago.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the International Soccer Complex in Antioch.

Police say a man was sitting in his car when four men walked up, possibly to rob him, and fired off shots

The victim was hit in the side and the leg, but a quick thinking police officer who immediately started rendering first aid.

Responding Officer Andrey Volfson applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg and a doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said that likely saved his life.

Volfson graduated from the academy earlier this month after about six months of training.

New graduates then spend another six months rotating among the precincts with field training officers before policing on their own.

Officer John Jayne is the training officer who teaches the lifesaving course.

He says Officer Volfson called to thank him Wednesday morning for teaching him the skills that helped the victim.

“He gave me a pretty heartfelt thanks this morning and that felt really good. I was glad he was able to put the training to use,” Jayne told News 2.

Police do believe the victim in this case was targeted. They told News 2 the shooters were last seen driving east on Antioch Pike in a white Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.