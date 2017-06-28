Man shot multiple times outside Antioch soccer complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot multiple times while waiting for a soccer game to finish Tuesday night at an Antioch sports complex.

It happened at the International Indoor Soccer Complex on Antioch Pike around 11 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was sitting in his car when four men approached and multiple gunshots were fired.

The victim was shot in the chest, leg and hand and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Doctors credit a responding Metro officer with applying a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, which may have saved his life.

Police said they are investigating if the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.

The suspects were last seen driving East on Antioch Pike in a white Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.