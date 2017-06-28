Man jailed after fatal shooting at Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old man wanted after a deadly shooting outside of a Nashville apartment complex earlier this week is now jailed.

Pavan Voleti was taken into custody Wednesday.

Voleti was wanted after William Lee III was shot in the parking lot of the Brighton Valley Apartments located on Brooksboro Terrace.

Police said Voleti’s ex-girlfriend lives at the complex.

He reportedly approached the woman and Lee after they got into a car to leave and fired shots. Lee was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.