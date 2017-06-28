Illinois women robbed at Murfreesboro gas station

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a man and woman accused of robbing two travelers at a gas station Tuesday.

It happened at the Kangaroo Express on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Police said two women from Illinois stopped at the station to get gas. While filling up, the driver reported a man tried to get inside her car.

She said when she confronted him he allegedly tried to strangle her and take her purse. The driver ran inside to have someone call police, but the man followed her inside and grabbed her purse while inside the store.

It was during this time another woman jumped into the victim’s car and stole a wallet and medication.

The man and woman both ran away.

The man is a white male and has dark hair that is shaved on the side. The woman is a white female and has long brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-STOP.