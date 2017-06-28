First date leads to kidnapping charges for Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of kidnapping a woman during their first date was arrested and jailed in Nashville on Tuesday.

According to arrest affidavits, 30-year-old Craig Mangrum, went on a date with a woman on December 4, 2016.

The two allegedly went to bars in downtown and midtown Nashville, and Mangrum became “very intoxicated.”

The alleged victim asked Mangrum if she could drive them home in his car, which started an argument.

He later agreed to this, but then once in the car he reportedly threatened to kill her. She pulled over, got out of the vehicle and started to call police on her cellphone.

Mangrum then allegedly chased her down, took her phone and forced her back into his car.

According to arrest affidavits, he told her he was on probation and did not want her to call police. He also allegedly said he was a convicted felon and owned a handgun.

He reportedly drove them back home to his home in Lebanon.

She told police she was able to get away and get help from a neighbor.

Mangrum is charged with aggravated kidnapping, interference with an emergency call, and theft of property. His bond was set at $35,000 and his first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday, June 29.