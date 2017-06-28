Crash shuts down I-65 South in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 65 South is shut down in Williamson County after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just after 2:50 p.m. between Concord Road and Moores Lane.

Brentwood police say multiple cars were involved and multiple injuries were reported. Details remain unknown at this time.

The roadway isn’t expected to reopen until 6:15 p.m. Authorities are turning drivers around and letting them drive up the off-ramp at Concord.

