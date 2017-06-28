Automotive supplier’s expansion project to create 80 new jobs in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An automotive supplier announced Wednesday it is expanding its operations and creating 80 new jobs in Smyrna.

Valeo North America, Inc. said it will invest $25 million in Rutherford County through the expansion.

“It is always great news when a company chooses to expand in Tennessee, and I want to thank Valeo for its continued investment in Rutherford County,” Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said.

He continued, “Tennessee is home to more than 900 automotive suppliers and we are grateful that Valeo will grow this sector by creating 80 jobs in Smyrna. I look forward to seeing the company’s growth in our state.”

The automotive supplier will expand its current facility in Smyrna, adding 130,000-square-feet to provide space for new equipment.

The company employs more than 100,000 people in 32 countries and has 166 plants, 20 research centers, 38 development centers and 15 distribution platforms.

“We are thrilled that Valeo continues to add commerce and opportunity to the town of Smyrna,” Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed said. “We congratulate Valeo on its expansion and wish this great corporate partner many more years of continued success.”

Valeo is located at 611 Enon Springs Road.