37-year-old dies after being hit by train in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 37-year-old man died early Wednesday afternoon after he was reportedly hit by a train in Putnam County.

The sheriff’s office said they were notified around 12:30 p.m. a pedestrian had been hit while walking by the tracks near Woodcliff Road and Grant Lane.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Cooper, died at the scene.

According to a press release, both law enforcement and emergency personnel attempted to revive Cooper but were unsuccessful due to the extent of his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the sheriff’s office.