Victim of car theft says SUV tied to murder of 14-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owner of a stolen Ford Explorer posted about her car being stolen in Mt. Juliet last week. She had the car just two days before it was taken.

The victim reached out to News 2’s Joseph Pleasant to say her car was recovered—and it is tied to the murder of Cayton Gangji.

He’s the 14-year-old boy reportedly shot by Zachary Able on Saturday morning in Old Hickory.

Able is charged with criminal homicide in the case, and court records show the teens were in a Ford Explorer when the shooting happened. The owner says it was hers.

Meanwhile, Mt. Juliet has seen a 166 percent increase in car thefts. At the same, overall crime is down by 20 percent.

Nashville is seeing a similar rice in car thefts with an 87 percent increase over this time last year.

Authorities have been working to remind people to lock their doors.