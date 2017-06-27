Military post in Alabama tweets it’s on lockdown, possible shooter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A possible active shooter forced Redstone Arsenal, a U.S. Army Post, to go into lockdown Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from the base, there is a possible active shooter on the arsenal. No other information about the incident was made available.

Redstone Arsenal is located in Madison County, Alabama, which is south of Huntsville and near the Huntsville International Airport.

Close to 40,000 people work on the base in Huntsville.

