No one hurt after barrage of gunfire in East Nashville

Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No one was hurt after shots rang out in broad daylight in a bustling part of East Nashville Monday afternoon.

It happened at Parkway Terrace, a Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency unit just off Main Street, just behind the C615 building at the corner of Main and Seventh streets.

According to police sources, a car full of people in a silver Honda pulled up on some young people on a porch and that’s when bullets started flying.

Sources close to the investigation told News 2 teens on a nearby porch returned fire. Bullets reportedly went everywhere, including through a car windshield.

Sources also told News 2 a witness captured the violent outburst that reportedly shows one suspect running down an alley carrying a long gun.

“It really saddens me growing up in this area,” Nashville resident David Rogers said. “This is not something I am used to.”

Rogers said the violence is concerning for several reasons.

“Easily that could have been me walking down the street who gets that bullet,” he said.

News 2 also spoke to Haley Smith who recently purchased a home in East Nashville and works in the area.

“I love living over here,” she said. “Everyone understands there are risks where you live.”

The former Washington D.C. resident said she even rode her bike to work on Tuesday.

“I am concerned about the gun violence here. That was one incident. There are shootings all over town,” she said. “It is not just teens, but that is concerning it was teens.”

Rogers added, “It seems that a lot of kids nowadays have a different mindset and they want things for free and that is no way to get that.”

According to Metro police, no one saw anything and no one knows anything about Monday’s shooting.

News 2 has learned the silver Honda seen fleeing the scene was reported stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.