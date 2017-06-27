Multi-county pursuit of burglary suspect ends in Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multiple county police pursuit ended in a crash involving at least six vehicles at a busy Murfreesboro intersection Tuesday morning.

Williamson County deputies began chasing a rental truck suspected of being involved in a burglary on Interstate 840 near Arno Road exit around 6:45 a.m.

The pursuit crossed into Rutherford County where the truck crashed near the Fortress Boulevard exit of Interstate 24 just after 7 a.m.

The rental truck crashed into six vehicles at the intersection, two of which were flipped in the crash. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

It is unknown how badly anyone was injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.

Police have a suspect in handcuffs. Paramedics treating another person near truck that is flipped over. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/DNX4X4eajI — Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) June 27, 2017