Multi-county pursuit of burglary suspect ends in Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multiple county police pursuit ended in a crash involving at least six vehicles at a busy Murfreesboro intersection Tuesday morning.
Williamson County deputies began chasing a rental truck suspected of being involved in a burglary on Interstate 840 near Arno Road exit around 6:45 a.m.
The pursuit crossed into Rutherford County where the truck crashed near the Fortress Boulevard exit of Interstate 24 just after 7 a.m.
The rental truck crashed into six vehicles at the intersection, two of which were flipped in the crash. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.
It is unknown how badly anyone was injured.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.