MTSU plays role in city’s historic growth

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro plays a huge role in the historic growth Nashville and surrounding areas are continuing to experience.
The university recently conducted a statewide study and released its findings on Tuesday.
MTSU employs more than 2,000 people and is also connected to over 8,000 jobs across the state.
“Just think about taking $1.12 billion out of an economy,” Dr. Sidney McPhee said. “It would not be an exaggeration to say that the community would become a ghost town.”
The university also says 90 percent of students enrolled are from Tennessee. Around 78 percent of alumni continue to live in Tennessee after they graduate.