Massive road project will close significant portions of I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A massive project on Interstate 24 will close a significant portion of the highway starting this fall.

I-24 will be closed for at least four weekends from the I-65 split to the I-40 split, a more than two-mile stretch downtown.

Kathryn Shulte with the Tennessee Department of Transporation said the East Nashville and North Nashville communities will be impacted the most.

“This is a huge projectm and if you live, especially in East Nashville, it will be difficult to get around during these weekend closures,” she told News 2.

TDOT held two neighborhood meetings to educate residents about the project. One meeting was held at the East Park Community Center Tuesday night.

“We have so many new people moving to Nashville every day,” Shulte said. “If you’re new in Nashville you might not necessarily know how to get around so we really wanted people to come and ask questions.”

The $28.5 million project will replace two bridges on Interstate 24, the bridge above Spring Street, and the bridge above Oldham Street.

The entire two-mile stretch along the eastern loop of downtown Nashville, including the Silliman Evans Bridge, will see repairs and will be re-paved.

All exit and entrance ramps will be closed with the interstate. The closures will take place on Fridays starting at 8 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

The schedule for those closures hasn’t been made yet, but TDOT says the roadway will not be closed during Titans home games, TSU homecoming, or during the Tomato Arts Festival in East Nashville.

“It’s going to be a mess with that stretch is closed and there’s no way to avoid it,” said East Nashville resident Carol Norton. She went to the TDOT meeting to learn more about the project. “They were thorough with their answers and I know this is how it has to happen. We’ll just have to live through it.”

For more information on the project and on the detours, click here to visit TDOT’s website.