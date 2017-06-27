Man wanted after girlfriend assaulted at Madison apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man they say assaulted his girlfriend last Wednesday inside her Madison apartment.

William Fitts, 40, is charged with attempted assault and aggravated strangulation in the case.

According to a press release, he has previous convictions for aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and violating an order of protection.

Anyone who sees Fitts, who is known to frequent the Madison area, is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.