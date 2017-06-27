Fourth of July events across Middle Tennessee

July 3
Clarksville – 10th annual Independence Day Celebration
- Monday, July 3 at Liberty Park
- Park opens at 5 p.m. with activities and music at 6:30 p.m.
- Concerts will take place on the Great Lawn of the Wilma Rudolph Event Center
Smyrna – Independence Day Celebration
- Monday, July 3 at Lee Victory Recreation Park
- Begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.
- Music, food, and fun activities for kids
- Bring a picnic lunch or buy from any of the on-site concessions and enjoy live music
Hendersonville – Freedom Festival
- Monday, July 3 at Drakes Creek Park
- Begins at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Kids Zone, Food Vendors and live entertainment for the whole family
- All proceeds raised will provide grants to outstanding teachers in the Hendersonville area
July 4
Nashville
- Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th
- Tuesday, July 4 on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville
- Music begins at 5:15 with Chris Young headlining
- Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 11th Annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival
- Tuesday, July 4 at East Park on Woodland Street in East Nashville
- Fire Truck Parade begins at 10:30 a.m.
- Festival gates open at 11 a.m.
- Features hot chicken from Nashville’s best, cold beer from Yazoo, and other edibles from local vendors
Murfreesboro
- 4th of July “Rock the Pool”
- Tuesday, July 4 at Boro Beach
- Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
- Tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for youth and Seniors
- Celebration Under the Stars
- Tuesday, July 4 at McKnight Park
- Begins at 3:30 p.m. until after fireworks’ display at 9:30 p.m.
- Bring lawn chairs and blankets for games, activities, live band, and performance by the Murfreesboro Symphony
La Vergne – July 4th Celebration
- Tuesday, July 4 at Veterans Memorial Park
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; Music starts at 6:30 p.m. featuring Missy Garnet and the Two Dollar Pistols
- Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs, as well as their own picnic dinners
Goodlettsville – Independence Day Celebration
- Tuesday, July 4 at Moss-Wright Park
- Begins at 4: p.m. and concludes after the fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Food vendors, face painting, gaga pit, pony rides, Fireman’s Foam, an Activity Zone full of inflatables, 4 station euro bungee, a 3 station rock climbing wall and games like baseball and football toss
Franklin – Franklin on the Fourth
- Tuesday, July 4 in downtown Franklin
- Festival begins at 10 a.m.
- Children’s Parade begins lining up at 4:45 and starts at 5 p.m.
- Ends at 8 p.m. so you can get to the fireworks display at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm
- Performances by Nathan Belt & The Buckles, Tommy Jackson’s Rocky Top Revue, Don Adams Band, Jason Lee McKinney, and Jonell Mosser
- Family fun, great music, quality crafts, tasty food, antique cars, and a large kids zone
Mt. Juliet – July 4th Celebration
- Tuesday, July 4 at Providence Marketplace
- Begins at 4 p.m. with live music and ends at 8:30 p.m.
- Video game trailer, face painting, balloon artist, caricature artist, inflatable slides, and more
Lebanon – July 4th Celebration
- Tuesday, July 4 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds
- Starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
- Five stages of entertainment, Classic Car Cruise-In, tour Fiddlers Grove, water slide, rock climbing wall, bungee jump, pony rides, children’s train, mechanical bull, free watermelon, and food booths
Gallatin – 4th of July fireworks display
- Tuesday, July 4 at Triple Creek Park
- Fireworks show at 9 p.m. that will last 22 minutes