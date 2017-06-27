Fort Campbell tries to find soldier who failed to report for duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A soldier out of Fort Campbell failed to report for duty on June 22 and hasn’t been seen since.

Army officials say they’ve been actively trying to find Private Trevor Solomon even since he became listed as “absent without leave” last Thursday.

Officials also say they’re working with authorities in both Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as authorities from his home town.

If anyone has any information on Solomon’s whereabouts, please contact the Fort Campbell Military Police at 270-798-0416.

Solomon is a part of the 63rd Chemical Company, 52nd Ordnance Group, EOD Battalion.

Trevor Solomon View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Private Trevor Solomon (Courtesy: The Solomon family) Private Trevor Solomon (Courtesy: The Solomon family) Private Trevor Solomon (Courtesy: The Solomon family) Private Trevor Solomon (Courtesy: The Solomon family)