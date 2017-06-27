East Nashville gas station robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after an East Nashville gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Z Mart on Gallatin Avenue around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the two male suspects entered the store wearing dark clothing and bandanas covering their faces.

The suspects, who were both armed, robbed the clerk at gunpoint before running away. No one was injured.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.