COLD CASE: Detective looks to solve 1977 Murfreesboro murder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Forty years ago, a man was found murdered in an abandoned house near the Stones River Battlefield in Murfreesboro.

Stanley Smith, 26, who was found dead on March 25, 1977 by a passerby, left behind a two-year-old son.

Detectives and family members are still searching for the person who took his life and hope the public can shed new light on the case.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a detective is now working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to solve the murder.

“I can’t imagine a mother not knowing why her son was killed,” said Detective Steve Kohler.

Det. Kohler also hopes advances in technology such as DNA not available 40 years ago may help lead to the killer.

Authorities hope people who may have information about Smith’s murder will contact him at 615-904-3046. Callers may remain anonymous.

“If anybody saw or heard anything, even if you think it may not be significant, I would like to hear from you,” he stated. “The only thing we are focused on is who killed Stanley.”

People may also call Crime Stoppers at 615-895-STOP anonymously between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crime Stoppers offers a reward up to $1,000 leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.