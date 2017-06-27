Bridgestone opens new service center in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a big new operation that opened its doors in Antioch. Tuesday was the ribbon cutting for the Bridgestone service center.

Marshall Kelley, the vice President of shared services for Bridgestone, told News 2 why the company chose Antioch to house the company’s second largest operation.

“Two key things. No. 1, it was in Davidson County and we have that tower downtown, and then there are other groups, especially our shared service group Asurion, was already out here in the old Garden Ridge Tower. Community Health Systems is going to hire up to 2,000 people here. So it is just a great area and we see it growing,” said Kelley.

Workers are enjoying their new space that includes a game room, large kitchen that features a new restaurant, and open spaces with lots of natural light.

“When they got out here, they said this is better than we thought. The openness, the great lighting, the LED lights is really nice. People have been blown away with all the amenities and places to spend time together,” explained Kelley.

There are currently about 450 Bridgestone employees in the facility. They work in the areas of IT, accounting, and tire company consumer services.

The company plans to hire about 50 additional workers in the near future

Bridgestone told News 2 they signed a multiyear lease for the space in Antioch.

Combined with the downtown location, the company employs more 2,200 employees in those two locations.