Vigil held for 14-year-old shot, killed in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hearts are heavy in Old Hickory after a 14-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend.

Family, friends, and classmates gathered Monday night at Dupont-Hadley Middle Prep to honor the life of Clayton Gangji.

Clayton’s father attended, and he says it meant a lot to him to see the difference his son made in people’s life.

“Keep your kids at home. If they tell you they’re going somewhere, verify that’s where they’re at. Make sure they hang out in their own age range. Don’t let them sneak out of your house. That’s what happened in this case; he snuck out,” Al Gangji told News 2.

School officials have called on counselors and grief specialists to help students with the young boy’s death.